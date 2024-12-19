A top border patrol union said former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI) is the “right person” to be the next director of national intelligence.

The National Border Patrol Council’s (NBPC) endorsement came on Tuesday in a letter to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), the Daily Wire reported on Wednesday, noting Cotton is the next chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The news comes after President-elect Donald Trump in November named Gabbard to be his Director of National Intelligence, according to Breitbart News, after she had offered public endorsement of him.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans,” Trump said in a statement regarding the nomination.

The NBPC’s letter, which the Wire obtained, said:

On behalf of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), I write to express our complete and total support for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), former U.S. Representative and Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard. We have no doubt that Lt. Col. Gabbard is the right person to be the DNI and will work tirelessly to keep our nation safe, just as she has done for the past two decades. … The U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), led by the DNI, plays an integral role in our border security by monitoring the potential for these threats to enter our country. From transnational criminal organizations operating in North, Central, and South America to foreign terrorist organizations and hostile state actors, these entities and individuals will always attempt to exploit our unsecure borders to further their activities that threaten the American people. In order to adequately confront these threats, the IC must have strong, courageous and competent leadership – that leader is Lt. Col. Gabbard.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote, “Tulsi Gabbard’s support for Director of National Intelligence continues to grow.”

“I have no doubt she is the leader our country needs to restore safety and security,” Blackburn added:

During a Trump rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, in October, Gabbard announced she was joining the Republican Party, per Breitbart News.

She said, “I’m joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.”