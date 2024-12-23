As one of his final acts as president, Joe Biden is commuting the death sentences of 37 of the federal government’s 40 death row inmates, giving them life sentences instead. These 37 men include some of the most violent killers in the United States.

Brandon Council

In 2019, Brandon Council was sentenced to death for murdering 59-year-old Donna Major and 36-year-old Katie Skeen in 2017 during a South Carolina bank robbery.

Skeen’s mother, Betty Richardson Davis, told local media that Biden commuting Council’s sentence for murdering her daughter “is an injustice.” Major’s husband, Daniel Major, similarly blasted Biden for the move.

“I am totally disappointed in our justice system,” Daniel Major said. “The fact that the senile president has the power and the authority just disregard [the] justice system, it’s a complete abuse of power.”

Edward Leon Fields, Jr.

In 2005, Edward Leon Fields Jr. was sentenced to death for murdering 47-year-old Charles Glen Chick and his wife, 50-year-old Shirley Chick, while they were camping in the Winding Stair Mountains in Oklahoma.

After the double murder, Fields admitted to police that he shot and killed the Texas couple, stalking and scoping them out like prey.

Len Davis

In 1996, former New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) officer Len Davis was sentenced to death for ordering the murder of 32-year-old Kim Groves after she filed a civil rights complaint against him.

Davis, known as the “Desire Terrorist,” was the leader of a criminal network within NOPD that helped traffic drugs, get criminals off, and lock up innocent people.

Groves, a mother of three children, had filed the complaint against Davis after she watched him brutally beat a young man.

Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks

Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks were sentenced to death after having murdered 44-year-old Alice Donovan and 19-year-old Samantha Burns in 2002 after the pair escaped from prison in Kentucky.

Specifically, Basham was convicted for the rape and murder of Donovan whom he and Fulks kidnapped in a Walmart parking lot in South Carolina. Donovan’s remains were found in 2009.

Basham and Fulks admitted to murdering Burns who was last seen in the parking lot of a West Virginia shopping mall. Her remains have never been found.

Marvin Charles Gabrion, II

In 2002, in Michigan, Marvin Charles Gabrion was sentenced to death for murdering 19-year-old Rachel Timmerman whom he was also accused of sexually assaulting.

Timmerman and her 11-month-old daughter Shannon went missing two days before the teen girl was supposed to testify against Gabrion for allegedly raping her.

Timmerman’s body was later found in a lake, her mouth and eyes covered with tape, and chains locked around her body with padlocks. Gabrion had not killed Timmerman before he threw her into the lake.

Timmerman’s daughter, Shannon, has never been found.

Daniel Troya and Ricardo Sanchez, Jr.

Daniel Troya and Ricardo Sanchez Jr. were sentenced to death after murdering a family of four — 28-year-old Jose Luis Escobedo, 25-year-old Yessica Guerrero Escobedo, and their two children, three-year-old Luis Damian Escobedo and four-year-old Luis Julian Escobedo — in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2006.

After murdering the Escobedo family, Troya and Sanchez took off in the family’s Jeep Cherokee, leaving the bodies on the side of the highway. Jose Luis Escobedo was later linked to Troya and Sanchez, having been involved in drug trafficking with the two killers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.