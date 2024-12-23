PHOTO PROOF: Then-VP Joe Biden Met Hunter Biden’s Chinese Partners in 2013

Then-Vice President Joe Biden introduced his son, Hunter Biden, to Chinese premier Xi Jinping, on an official visit in 2013, new photos show. Vice President Biden also met Hunter’s business associates in China, despite later denials.

The photos — only a partial archive — were released in response to a lawsuit filed by Stephen Miller’s America First Legal foundation against the National Archives and Records Administration in 2022.

They shed new light on the Biden family’s history of influence-peddling, which dates back to the Obama administration, and which Democrats denied as they impeached President Donald Trump and claimed Hunter’s laptop was Russian “disinformation.”

In 2013, Hunter Biden accompanied his father to China on Air Force Two. When he returned, he brought with him a multi-billion dollar deal with a subsidiary of the Bank of China, which is owned by the Communist Party government.

Hunter’s firm, Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), was one of many overseas ventures that the younger Biden launched, as he traded on access to his father. While Joe Biden claimed he had never spoken to his relatives about their business interests, evidence emerged over time — including on a laptop Hunter had abandoned at a Delware repair shop — that he was intricately involved, meeting with Hunter’s business associates and confirming Hunter’s high-level access.

Other photos of then-Vice President Biden meeting with Hunter’s business partners emerged over the years, but the archive obtained by America First Legal is one of the largest and most consequential set of relevant photos ever released. In a statement Monday, the foundation said lawyers for Presidents Obama and Biden had stalled the release of the photos until after the 2024 presidential election — and that hundreds of photos were still being suppressed.

