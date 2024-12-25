Gavin Newsom Falls 2/3 Short of Housing Goal While Homelessness Rises

In 2022, when he was running for reelection, Newsom walked back the 3.5 million number when his administration set a new, less ambitious target: Cities would need to plan for 2.5 million new homes by 2030. So far, cities and counties have planned for 1.1 million new homes through their housing plans during Newsom’s tenure, said Tara Gallegos, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Point-in-time count data, which estimates the number of homeless people on the streets on a single night in a jurisdiction, suggests California’s population of homeless people has grown from roughly 150,000 in 2019, the year Newsom took office, to roughly 180,000 last year.

The scale of Newsom’s failure on housing matches one of his other major failures: his fire prevention policy, which struggled to get off the ground, and whose success he exaggerated wildly when running for reelection in 2022.

Newsom’s electric vehicle (EV) policy is also falling short, with sales of the cars failing to reach the levels necessary to make up for the shortfall when his proposed ban on sales of gas-powered cars takes effect in the state in 2035.

One recent success has been California’s Proposition 36, which voters passed last month to restore penalties for shoplifting. That has begun to have a deterrent effect. However, it was opposed by Newsom and most Democrats.

