WATCH: JD Vance Shows Off Christmas Baking Skills with 3-Year-Old Daughter

Vice President-elect JD Vance broke the internet with cuteness after uploading an adorable Christmas biscuit-making tutorial with his “sous chef” — his three-year-old daughter, Mirabel.

“Today we are going to learn to make biscuits, because I feel like biscuit making is a lost art, and I think that every American family should have good biscuits on their table during Christmas dinner,” Vance, 40, said from his kitchen in a video uploaded on Christmas Eve:

“Mirabel is going to help me. She is always my sous chef,” the junior Ohio senator said, looking down at his young daughter, who was wearing a Pokémon shirt.

Mirabel, who was born in December 2021, was referred to as an “early Christmas present” when the Hillbilly Elegy author announced her birth, according to People.

Though she did not say much, the three-year-old happily helped her dad measure out ingredients and appeared to be laser-focused on watching him explain the biscuit-making process.

Vance finished his cooking video by giving his daughter a kiss on the head and showing the results of the perfectly golden-brown baking project.

His other two children, Vivek and Ewan, then joined and closed out the clip with a cheerful “Merry Christmas!”

The video has since garnered more than 100 likes and 2.8 million views on X, and received positive responses in the comments section.

“Guys… remember when @KamalaHarris pretended she could cook, and @Tim_Walz pretended he could work on cars?” asked one X user. “This is SO not that”:

“JD will be a superb vice president, not to mention the best biscuit maker of all time. I love the butter trick. Merry Christmas to you and your family,” another commenter wrote:

“I love it!! My grandkids love helping me make biscuits. Merry Christmas,” wrote another X user, sharing a similar image of her grandchildren making biscuits:

X owner Elon Musk also replied to the heartwarming video with a “heart” emoji: