Michelle Obama Receives Backlash for ‘Happy Holidays’ Post

Former First Lady Michelle Obama garnered a wave of online backlash after sharing a “Happy Holidays” post that addressed people feeling “anxious and uncertain” after the November election.

In an Instagram video featuring her voiceover, she highlighted the work of the Obama Presidential Center while acknowledging that “it’s been a difficult few months for so many of us”:

“…folks are feeling a little bit anxious and uncertain. But even during these tough times, there are plenty of reasons to stay hopeful,” Obama added, before bringing up the foundation’s programs.

While many commenters wished her a happy holiday as well, others criticized her for not-so-subtly bringing up the victory of President-elect Donald Trump when talking about how the last “few months” have been anxiety-inducing.

“We are all excited for the future!!!! Only anxieties we had were what we went through in the last four years,” one Instagram user said.

“Michelle, America is excited about what’s to come: a new horizon and prosperity for the nation. 2025-2029! No anxiety here,” another commenter wrote.

“A difficult few years from the damage the Biden administration has caused!” replied another commenter. “Things have never looked better since Trump won the election! The people have the power! Not even all those celebrities could change that!”

“We are certain it won’t be worse than your husband’s administration or the Biden administration,” another person said. “That we are CERTAIN.”