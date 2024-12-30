New York State Sen. Dan Stec (R), who is running to replace outgoing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), has claimed to be a vocal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. However, he refused to endorse Trump in the weeks before the pivotal 2016 election.

Stec went on Fox News on Sunday to tout his alleged pro-Trump stances, claiming that he supports Trump.

Local Empire State outlets reported that Stec has worked closely with Stefanik and is a backer of Trump’s America First agenda.

“We’ve got a green light law that prohibits local and state law enforcement from coordinating with our federal law enforcement on the border. And that’s led to a real crisis in Clinton, Franklin, and St. Lawrence Counties. I’ve been up close and personal on those border issues for a long time,” Stec said.

WATCH — Elise Stefanik Rips into Harvard President Claudine Gay over Antisemitism:

He told WAMC Northeast Public Radio: So, you know, I think President Trump is on the right track there. But really, it’s about, you know, respecting the will of the voters. You know, voters nationally spoke loud and clear last month. They want this agenda. It’s an agenda that you know, that I support. It’s a perspective that I’ve had my whole life that absolutely is the responsibility of our federal government is to put America first.

However, despite his alleged pro-Trump credentials, Stec on October 13, 2016, said he would not endorse Trump, citing Trump’s “inexcusable” remarks, referring to controversial Access Hollywood tapes released before the second Trump-Clinton presidential debate.

“I have not made an endorsement in the presidential race, and I will not be making an endorsement,” the New York Republican said:

On the one hand, I’ve got tremendous reservations about Secretary Clinton’s past and her own shortcomings. And despite the perspective that it would be nice to have a Republican administration, I can’t easily discount the character shortcomings of either candidate. So, I think I’m going to watch the next three-and-a-half weeks and wait and see if something more horrible comes out before I am ready to cast a vote.

Stec did not endorse Trump during the 2024 Republican primaries, even though candidate Trump received dozens of endorsements from New York Republicans.

The candidate to replace Stefanik only endorsed Trump after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance against the 45th president.

The New York State United Teachers union also endorsed Stec in 2024.

Stec appears to have donated to Friends of Andrew Wylie, which supports Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, a Democrat.