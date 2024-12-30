President-elect Donald Trump has welcomed with open arms the latest Florida lawmaker to defect from the Democrat party, congratulating her on becoming a Republican and inviting more “Disillusioned Democrats” to do the same.

Rep. Hillary Cassel, who represents the state’s 101st district just north of Miami, announced her party switch in a social media post Friday:

She became the second Democrat Florida State House member to switch party affiliations this month, following State Rep. Susan Valdés of the 64th district’s similar announcement December 9.

“Congratulations to Hillary Cassel for becoming the second State Representative from the Great State of Florida to switch her Party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, once more expanding the GOP Supermajority in the State House,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Saturday.

“I would further like to invite other Disillusioned Democrats to switch Parties, and join us on this noble quest to Save our Country and, Make America Great Again — GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE,” he added. “THANK YOU HILLARY!”

WATCH — Roger Stone: Republican Party Was Completely Remade by Historic Trump Election:

Both Cassel and Valdés succeeded in their November reelection efforts as Democrats but have since ditched their former party for the GOP, to the chagrin of Florida Democrat Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Fried blasted both women, saying, “It’s a shame that Rep. Valdés chose to mislead her constituents instead of fighting for them” and that “Rep. Cassel’s decision to change parties is deeply disappointing.”