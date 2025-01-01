The Army confirmed on Wednesday that New Orleans terrorist suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar served in the Army and Army Reserve until 2020.

In a statement sent to media outlets, it said:

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar was in the regular Army as a Human Resource Specialist (42A) and Information Technology (IT) Specialist (25B) from March 2007 until January 2015 and then in the Army Reserve as an IT Specialist (25B) from January 2015 until July 2020. He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010. He held the rank of Staff Sergeant at the end of service.

Jabbar, 42, is suspected of ramming his vehicle into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, on New Year’s Day around 3:15 a.m. CST, killing at least 15 and injuring more.

The FBI said in a statement that at the time of the attack, he was driving a Ford pickup truck that appeared to have been rented, and that an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle.

The FBI is looking into his potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations, the agency said.

It said that weapons and a potential IED were located in Jabbar’s vehicle and that other potential improvised explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter.

“The FBI’s special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe,” it said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.