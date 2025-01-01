Elon Musk responded to the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, saying that the company will be investigating and that they have “never seen anything like” it.

“The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We’ve never seen anything like this,” Musk wrote on X.

One person died in the explosion, while another seven were wounded.

As Breitbart News reported, police in Las Vegas are now investigating the Tesla Cybertruck explosion as a “possible act of terror,” given that it occurred within hours of the horrific attack in New Orleans wherein a truck rammed through a crowd of revelers, killing 10 people.

While the fire has been put out, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the public should stay away from the area, and they are treating the explosion like a possible criminal act and a possible act of terror. “We believe everything is safe now,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a statement obtained by ABC, adding that “we don’t know what we don’t know.” Acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Las Vegas, Jeremy Schwartz, confirmed that his team is joining the Las Vegas police on the investigation, CNN reported from an official news conference.

While Teslas have been known to suddenly erupt into flames in a battery explosion, the fact it occurred outside a Trump hotel has led many to speculate in may have been an attack.