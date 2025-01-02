An illegal alien, released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is accused of kidnapping and attempted rape, among other charges, in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Emilio Jose Pena-Casilla, a 46-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Jan. 9, 2023. Pena-Casilla was enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program and put into deportation proceedings.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) then released Pena-Casilla into the U.S. interior on his own recognizance. Pena-Casilla was terminated from the ATD program on Feb. 16, 2023.

On July 15, Pena-Casilla was arraigned in a Boston, Massachusetts, court on charges of attempted rape, kidnapping, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older, and intimidating a witness.

After his arraignment, ICE agents issued a detainer for Pena-Casilla with the Nashua Street Jail operated by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. The detainer was ignored and Pena-Casilla was released from jail on bail.

Pena-Casilla was indicted in Suffolk County on the charges on September 11. On December 17, ICE agents arrested Pena-Casilla, and he remains in custody pending deportation.

