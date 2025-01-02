Tesla More than Doubles H-1B Visa Workforce Imported to U.S.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a growing vested financial interest in the federal government continuing the highly controversial H-1B visa program that imports foreign workers – mostly from India – to take white-collar American jobs, new data reveals.

For weeks, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, as well as others, have spoken out against the H-1B visa program after a debate was sparked online with Musk recently telling the program’s critics to “f**k yourself in the face.”

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” Musk wrote on X. “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Vivek Ramaswamy joined in the debate, seemingly siding with Musk in support of the H-1B visa program and trashing American culture as having “venerated mediocrity.”

New data, compiled by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), shows that Musk has a vast financial interest in keeping the H-1B visa program up and running as Tesla grows its foreign workforce in the United States.

The NFAP report states:

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, showed a significant increase in H-1B approved petitions, rising to 16th on the list of most approved H-1B petitions for initial employment in FY 2024 after not appearing in the top 25 among employers in previous years. Tesla had 742 approved H1B petitions for initial employment in FY 2024, more than double its total of 328 in FY 2023 and 337 in FY 2022. Tesla also had 1,025 H-1B petitions for continuing employment (primarily extensions for existing employees) approved in FY 2024. [Emphasis added]

The report comes as laid-off Tesla employees recently told Electrek.com that Musk has replaced thousands of American workers with foreign H-1B visa workers.

“Current and former Tesla employees said that many of the laid-off US workers were replaced by foreign workers using H-1B visas,” Electrek.com reports. “These claims are backed by U.S. Department of Labor data, which show that Tesla requested over 2,000 H-1B visas during the time it was laying off U.S. workers.”

The H-1B visa program, research has repeatedly found, is often used as a huge labor savings scheme for Fortune 500 corporations.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against white-collar American professionals as a result of the H-1B visa program. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment.

Research, published in the September issue of the Journal of Business Ethics, reviewed wage data that was hacked from Deloitte to compare starting wages for foreign H-1B visa workers with their American counterparts.

Deloitte paid foreign H-1B visa workers about 10 percent less than Americans doing the same line of work, the results showed.

