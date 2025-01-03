WATCH: Kamala Harris Appears to Flub Pledge of Allegiance

Vice President Kamala Harris flubbed the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday.

Harris opened the Senate on Friday for the first day of the 119th Congress — a somber day for the vice president, who lost the presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump and is now poised to swear in members, with Sen. John Thune (R-SD) taking over as majority leader in the upper chamber.

Harris attempted to lead the chamber in the Pledge of Allegiance, but she seemed to botch the beginning.

“Join me in pledging allegiance to our flag. I pledge allegiance, to the United St…” she began, as the rest of the chamber correctly stated, “I pledge allegiance, to the flag.”

Harris quickly jumped back on track with the rest of the chamber.

WATCH:

Friday marks the first day of the 119th Congress.