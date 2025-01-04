Corrupt officials are trying to use infectious diseases — including the most recent bird flu — to frighten the population, Dr. Andrew Huff, author of The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, said on Breitbart News Saturday.

Huff, who has uncovered loads of corruption in connection to the coronavirus, spoke about the latest virus that health officials are chattering about: the H5N1 bird flu.

“I think what’s going on is that they’re trying to use the fear of surrounding infectious diseases — whether it’s bird flu or any other infectious disease — to scare the population as a psychological operation so that President Trump and the new administration and the new Congress can’t accomplish their agenda,” Huff said, explaining that the current strain circulating around the U.S. “poses a low risk to humans.”

“In disease surveillance, we only see the tip of the iceberg. For every person that goes to the emergency room, there’s 100, maybe 1,000 other people out in the population that have the disease. You only see the most severe cases. … So most of the people who are getting infected with H5N1 have really mild case of disease,” he said, explaining the disease went from birds to cattle and cattle to humans, noting that even the cows are not getting very sick.

“So the whole idea that this particular, or this specific strain of H5N1, is some massive threat to human health, it’s just not accurate,” Huff said.

He also explained that the emergence of upper respiratory diseases is perfectly normal for this time of year.

“So we have got people with COVID, H5N1, other types of flus, three or four other types of strains of flu, other types of coronaviruses, like the common cold. And it’s just because it’s that time of year,” he said. “It’s the winter. … It’s not unusual compared to other, you know, sort of more severe winters in the past, pre-COVID.”

Huff urged Americans to stay vigilant against the fearmongering.

“Don’t be scared. And hopefully, when RFK is seated in his new position, that we can get back to common sense messaging and not promoting fear for every time someone gets the sniffles or a cold,” he said.

“The fear surrounding infectious diseases was pumped up so much, especially for COVID,” he added, emphasizing the need to “get back to restoring good public health messaging and confidence in the public health system.”

“And I think RFK can do that,” he added.

