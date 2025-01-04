Report: Senate Democrats Open to Confirming RFK Jr.

Some Senate Democrats are reportedly open to confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, according to a report.

The Hill reported that many sources state that Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and John Fetterman (D-PA) are considering backing Kennedy. The sources believe that the Democrats and Kennedy share concerns over how corporations heavily influence food and how processed American food is now.

This comes as other Democrats have questioned Kennedy’s skepticism towards vaccines.

“I think Bernie will give him a fair review,” a sources close to the senator said.

“I definitely think his Senate office will use the opportunity to point out the shortcomings of the industrial food system, supply chains, etc.,” a source close to Sanders’s office said.

The source added, “I think they’ve been doing a little of that already.”

The Hill noted that Sanders wrote an op-ed for the Guardian about many of his proposed healthcare reforms:

The Vermont senator argued for across-the-board reform to the food industry, writing: “Large food corporations should not make record-breaking profits making children addicted to processed foods, which make them overweight and prone to diabetes and other diseases.” His critique echoes what Kennedy has discussed on the campaign trail and as part of his Trump-aligned “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. “As a start, we must ban junk-food ads targeted to kids and put strong warning labels on products high in sugar, salt and saturated fat,” Sanders wrote. “Longer term, we can rebuild rural America with family farms that are producing healthy, nutritious food.”

“Fetterman has impressed me with his willingness to meet with Trump’s nominees without the normal partisan spin and insults attached to the process,” a Kennedy source said in a statement to the Hill.

“To me, he’s signaling to MAGA that he’s open to working together on areas that can benefit the people and help everyday people,” the source added.

The source said that Fetterman is “definitely a swing vote for all of Trump’s nominees.”

The same sources said that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) could be another potential Democrat to back Kennedy.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.