First U.S. Bird Flu Virus Death Recorded in Louisiana

The first bird flu virus death in the United States was recorded in Louisiana on Monday after the patient was exposed to a backyard flock.

The Louisiana patient was reportedly older than 65 at the time of death and had pre-existing medical conditions. The H5N1 virus was also reportedly transmitted due to contact with birds and was not transferred from person-to-person. Dr. Diego Diel, a virologist at Cornell University, said that the risk of bird flu transmissions remains low while warning people to remain cautious around sick animals and avoid wild birds.

Experts have also advised people to avoid raw milk, though no human cases have been linked to drinking it as of yet.

“I still think the risk remains low,” Diel told the New York Times. “However, it is important that people remain vigilant and avoid contact with sick animals, sick poultry, sick dairy cattle, and also avoid contact with wild birds.”

According to the Times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said “late last month that the mutations were not present in virus samples taken from the backyard flock, suggesting that they developed in the patient as the illness progressed.”

“One of the mutations was also present in virus sampled from a 13-year-old Canadian girl who was hospitalized and required respiratory support. She has since recovered,” it added. “Both patients carried a version of the virus that is circulating in wild birds, distinct from the one causing the outbreak in dairy cattle.”

As Breitbart News reported, data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that norovirus cases have been surging across the country — an extremely contagious virus with symptoms ranging from diarrhea to vomiting to nausea to extreme stomach pain. Hand-washing with soap and water is considered the best preventative measure.

The norovirus outbreak came nearly two weeks after Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state-of-emergency due to an outbreak of bird flu.

