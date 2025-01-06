Illegal Alien Accused of Twice Molesting 5-Year-Old Girl in Florida

An illegal alien is accused, and now charged, with twice molesting a five-year-old girl in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Nicolas Jose Francisco, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12 years old.

According to police, the five-year-old girl was interviewed by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) last month and told investigators she was molested twice by Francisco.

Investigators said that when she was asked about the incidents, the girl began crying and shaking. Francisco, police allege, called the girl into the garage and bathroom of her home and began molesting her each time.

The girl told investigators that in the second incident, Francisco exposed himself to her, which scared her.

When Francisco was taken in for questioning by police, he claimed he did touch the girl on two occasions but it was by mistake. Francisco also claimed that the girl’s family was only accusing him of molestation because he is an illegal alien.

Francisco is being held without bail at the Palm Beach County Jail.

