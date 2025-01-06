Kamala Harris Says She Will Perform ‘Sacred Obligation’ of Certifying Trump’s Election Victory

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will preside over the certification of her defeat to Republican President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Because of her role as leader of the Senate, Harris will oversee the formal certification before a joint session of Congress. Federal law states Congress must gather on 6 January to certify the election results.

In a video message posted to social media, Harris loftily described her role as a “sacred obligation” to ensure the peaceful transfer of power to her rival.

“As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile,” she said. “And it is up to each of us to stand up for our most cherished principles.”

Harris will be joining a short list of other vice presidents to oversee the ceremonial confirmation of their election loss as part of their role of presiding over the Senate.

AP notes Richard Nixon did it after losing to John F. Kennedy in 1960. Al Gore followed suit when the U.S. Supreme Court tipped the 2000 election to George W. Bush.

After Harris lost the election and her bid to be the country’s first female president, she promised in her concession speech to honor the will of voters.

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she said. “That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny.”

RELATED: Jacob Chansley — Kamala Harris Certifying the Election Results “Evidence God Has a Sense of Humor”

On Monday Harris will wait as members open sealed certificates from America’s 50 states, each of which contains a record of that state’s electoral votes.

The results are read out loud and an official count is tallied.

Harris will will formally declare the winner of the presidential election once the count if done.