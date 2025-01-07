Rep. Nancy Mace Slams Democrat Opposition to Laken Riley Act

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) criticized Democrat opposition to the Laken Riley Act that was passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Mace criticized Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who was one of 159 Democrats who voted against the Laken Riley Act. Mace slammed Jayapal for comparing Laken Riley’s murder “to kids shoplifting chips.”

“The radical Left is going to vote against the Laken Riley Act, with a Squad member comparing Laken’s brutal murder to kids shoplifting chips,” Mace wrote. “Unreal.”

As Breitbart News’s John Binder previously reported, under the Laken Riley Act, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be required “to take into custody illegal aliens arrested, charged, or convicted for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.”

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student was murdered on February 22, 2024, in Athens, Georgia, by an illegal alien who had been released from the southern border and into the United States. In November, Jose Antonio Ibarra was convicted on all counts of murdering Riley.

In a post on X, Mark Krikorian, who serves as the executive director for the Center for Immigration Studies wrote, “I too want potential murderers deported before they can prey on Americans, but this sort of narrow-focus legislation gives an out to lawmakers who oppose the broader and deeper changes needed to truly control immigration.”

Former NCAA swimming champion and women’s sports activist Riley Gaines criticized Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), the first transgender candidate to have been elected to Congress, for being among the 159 Democrats who voted against the Laken Riley Act.

“And wouldn’t you know the man who wears a dress & calls himself a woman was a NAY vote on the Laken Riley Act,” Gaines wrote in a post on X. “As were 158 more anti-American Democrats. They should all be ashamed. You know who would’ve benefited from ‘a touch of grace’, @SarahEMcBride? Laken Riley.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) expressed his support for the Laken Riley Act, noting that he is in favor of having a secure border and “a legal path” to citizenship for Dreamers.

“ICE reported tens of thousands of migrants with criminal records — homicide or sexual assault,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X, adding that “425,000 have criminal records in total and should be deported.”

“I support a secure border. I support a legal path for Dreamers,” Fetterman added. “I support the Laken Riley Act.”