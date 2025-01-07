The House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act on Tuesday morning despite opposition from 159 Democrats. The legislation requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take into custody illegal aliens arrested, charged, or convicted for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.

All present House Republicans voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act which is named after the 22-year-old nursing student who was brutally murdered last year in Athens, Georgia, by an illegal alien released into the United States interior.

Months before Riley’s murder, Jose Antonio Ibarra was issued a citation for shoplifting in Athens and was later issued a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on those charges. Despite the charge, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not take him into custody.

The Laken Riley Act would require DHS to take into custody illegal aliens arrested, charged, or convicted for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.

While 48 House Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the Laken Riley Act, 159 Democrats voted against the legislation.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), who introduced the Laken Riley Act, wrote on X that he is thankful the legislation passed and hopes the Senate does the same.

“I’m thankful that the House passed the Laken Riley Act in an overwhelmingly bipartisan manner,” Collins wrote. “No family should have to go through what Laken’s has endured. It’s now up to the Senate to work together to put this crucial legislation on President Trump’s desk.”

Last year, Senate Democrats twice blocked the Laken Riley Act from being brought to the Senate floor in the hopes of never having to oppose the legislation publicly.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.