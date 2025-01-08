Canadian Dairy Queen Celebrates Trudeau Exit with $2 ‘Resignation Burger’

A Dairy Queen restaurant in British Columbia began offering “Trudeau Resignation Burgers’ on Monday – at the discounted price of $2 each – to celebrate leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement he would soon vacate the position.

The restaurant was also reportedly offering a discount on poutine named after Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

Trudeau, who has been the head of Canada’s government for nearly a decade, announced on Monday that he would resign from leading the left-wing Liberal Party and, as a result, the prime ministership. His resignation would not occur immediately, however, as Canada is scheduled to hold elections in October. Trudeau made the procedural move of requesting the prorogation of Parliament, effectively paralyzing the legislative branch, until March 24 to allow the Liberal Party to choose a new leader with enough time to campaign for the election.

In parliamentary systems, “snap” elections outside of the predetermined schedule are possible. Poilievre responded to Trudeau’s resignation speech by calling for an election as soon as possible to dislodge Liberal leadership – and take advantage of polling showing the Conservatives trouncing both the Liberals and the far-left New Democratic Party (NDP) should the election be held now. Polling from late December also indicated that over half of Canadians want elections to remove Trudeau as soon as possible.

The Langley, British Columbia, Dairy Queen appeared to celebrate Trudeau removing himself from the race for the prime ministership on Monday. Local media reported that the $2 burgers were advertised on the locale’s signboard with the phrase “Trudeau resignation special.” On the other side of the board, the restaurant offered “Poilievre 4 PM poutine” for $5.

The Canadian Global News network confirmed the Dairy Queen deal and spoke to locals in British Columbia who expressed relief at a future without Trudeau at the helm.

“It was actually unfortunate that he hung on as long as he did,” a local identified as Berhnard Wolf, who claimed to have once supported Trudeau, told Global News. “And like I said, I just wish it would happen a lot sooner.”

“I don’t like his leadership. I don’t think he’s been effective for a long time,” another Canadian opined. “To be honest, I think he held on for way too long. There was a bit of a, you know, delusional aspiration and his hanging on.”

Yet another local, identified as Kuba Oms, lamented to Global News that getting medical attention in Victoria, British Columbia, was “impossible,” suggesting that Trudeau’s mismanagement of the socialist healthcare system had led to that situation. Oms also lamented the difficulty of finding affordable housing in Canada under Trudeau, a core issue the Conservatives are campaigning on.

Global News found friendlier voices towards Trudeau in Montreal, where Trudeau began his political career, but even there those who described him as a “nice guy” were happy to hear of his departure.

“I feel bad for him, but that’s a good decision,” barbershop owner Giovanni Bonadonna told the outlet, describing Trudeau as “gentleman number one.”

“He’s a good guy and I like him, but economically we are very, very stressed,” Faisal Amin, a small business owner in the area, told the Canadian Press. “In this situation I think it’s better to resign and give other people, another guy (a chance) to perform.”

Amin reportedly stated that, under Trudeau, Canada had “too many immigrants for too few jobs” and too many “depressed” people.

The rapid increase in population through mass migration was a major factor in the decline in support for Trudeau in the past year.

“He should have done it maybe three or four years earlier, after his first term,” one man told the conservative Canadian outlet Rebel News, adding, “what he did to this country what he did to the economy, what he did to the immigration system – I am an immigrant myself but what’s going on now, I do not totally support it, no.”

The housing, immigration, healthcare, and other quality of life issues that Canadians repeatedly cite as important to them were entirely absent in Trudeau’s resignation announcement. Instead, the prime minister claimed he was stepping down as a result of Liberal Party infighting.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” he claimed. “Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history.”

Trudeau then proceeded to announce he would formally paralyze Parliament through March 24.

Conservative leader Poilievre made clear on Monday that he would intend to organize elections as soon as possible to release Parliament from its current stagnation.

“Every Liberal MP in power today, and every potential Liberal leadership contender fighting for the top job helped Justin Trudeau break the country over the last 9 years,” he said in his initial message after Trudeau’s speech, demanding an election “now.”

“They want to protect their pensions and paycheck by sweeping their hated leader under the rug, months before an election, to trick you and then do it all over again,” he added.

“The Canadian people are not obliged, 41 million people are not obliged to wait around while this party sorts out its shit,” Poilievre said more effusively later that day.

