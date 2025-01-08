The Eaton fire in Los Angeles County’s Altadena and Pasadena has grown to over 10,000 acres with at least five people dead, hundreds of homes lost, and over 100,000 people under an ordered evacuation.

The fire erupted around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night and quickly spread across Altadena and into Pasadena due to the ongoing Santa Ana windstorm — the worst since 2011. Since the fire started, hundreds of homes have been lost across over 10,000 acres, including historically protected areas like Altadena’s famous Christmas Tree Lane. As many as five people have been declared dead, though officials expect the number to grow.

Video of the aftermath shared online showed whole neighborhoods reduced to ash.

