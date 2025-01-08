Watch: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Press Conference

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass held a press conference on Wednesday night in response to the California wildfires raging in the Palisades and Altadena.

Most notably, the press conference indicated that over 1,000 structures have burned between the fires raging in both parts of the city, destroying countless homes and businesses.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, Mayor Karen Bass had been visiting the country of Ghana in Africa at the time of the wildfires, despite having over 24 hours’ notice ahead of what experts predicted would be the worst windstorm to hit Los Angeles since 2011 — a windstorm that erupted into an unprecedented firestorm:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spent Tuesday in Africa as part of a taxpayer-funded delegation attending the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president. The Democrat was there as her city battled wildfires and thousands of residents fled for their lives. CNS News reports Shalanda D. Young, the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, headed the delegation to Accra, Ghana’s capital. It also consisted of Virginia E. Palmer, the U.S. ambassador to Ghana, and Frances Z. Brown, special assistant to the president and the National Security Council’s senior director for African affairs alongside Bass.

Reports also indicated that Mayor Karen Bass cut nearly $20 million from the Los Angeles Fire Department budget.

Elizabeth MacDonald of Fox Business reported:

A check of Los Angeles’ budget shows Democrat LA Mayor Karen Bass cut about $20 million from LA’s budget for fire services in this current fiscal year and she had demanded even higher cuts. This as massive wildfires devastate Los Angeles with at least 80K evacuating, and local reports show the LA fire department is running out of water. Mayor Bass had proposed about $23 million in cuts to the LA fire department. Mayor Bass was on a trip with a Biden delegation to Ghana overseas as local LA residents hammer her saying she should resign. $13 million of the cuts to the LA fire department were for operating supplies plus larger cuts to salaries.

When questioned about her response to the fire by a Sky News reporter on Wednesday, Bass appeared stonefaced and remained silent for nearly two minutes.