An anti-woke super PAC is launching a seven-figure ad blitz in five states to support President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Defense Pete Hegseth, Breitbart News has learned.

American Leadership PAC’s $1 million buy will reach constituents in Alaska, North Carolina, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Utah via text, television, and radio, urging them to contact their senators to back Hegseth.

The ads will run from Friday, January 10, through next week. Hegseth is set to meet with the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services on Tuesday for a confirmation hearing on his nomination.

“Pete Hegseth is a warrior against wokeness in our military and will make an excellent Defense Secretary,” a spokesman for the group told Breitbart News. “It’s vital that Senate Republicans stand with President Trump and vote to confirm Pete. We will do everything in our power to help him get across the finish line.”

The television ad, “Make Our Military Great Again,” will run in 30-second slots on Fox News Channel statewide in the five states, while the radio ads, which run 60 seconds, will play on conservative talk radio stations.

“Our military faces a crisis: recruitment down, morale weak, our leaders more focused on going woke than killing terrorists and defending America,” a narrator says in the video advertisement.

“President Trump nominated Pete Hegseth as secretary of Defense to change things, ban woke nonsense from our armed forces, and make our soldiers proud to serve,” the ad continues. “Call your senator, tell them: stand with Trump, confirm Pete Hegseth, and make our military great again.”

The ads do not single out any senator by name. However, a source with the American Leadership PAC noted that while plans to call out senators individually in a more aggressive fashion are not currently in the works, this could change if deemed necessary.

Some senators from these states are already supporting Hegseth or have reported positive meetings. For reference, the senators from each state are as follows.

Alaska:

Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R)

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R)

North Carolina:

Sen. Ted Budd (R)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R)

Louisiana:

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R)

Sen. John Kennedy (R)

South Dakota:

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R)

Sen. Mike Rounds (R)

Utah:

Sen. John Curtis (R)

Sen. Mike Lee (R)

Indications are that many of the sitdowns have been positive:

Thune, who spoke glowingly of Hegseth after their meeting, reportedly told Trump in a private conversation recently that he believes Hegseth will have the votes to be confirmed.

The American Leadership PAC is committed to ending wokeism both in the private sector and government and has backed America First conservative candidates like Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Rep. Brian Jack (R-GA).