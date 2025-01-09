Exclusive — Rand Paul: We Believe Current Law ‘Gives the President the Latitude to Stop the Migrant Invasion’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) believes the current law gives the President of the United States the latitude to stop the migrant invasion, he told Breitbart News Daily on Wednesday.

Paul, chair of the Homeland Security Committee, laid out one of the first hearings they plan to hold, called Remain in Mexico.

“And we will talk about what we believe the current immigration law — without any laws being passed — gives the President: the latitude to stop the migrant invasion,” he explained.

“Basically, the law says that the President may admit migrants for political asylum. It does not say the president shall. We think that the President, on day one, can simply say, if you are crossing illegally, you’re not even eligible for the whole program,” he said, laying out an “appalling” scenario of border agents cutting the razor wire and illegals coming into the country very easily.

“And then it’s a years-long process. So we ship them to New York, we put them up in hotels, and there’s this whole appeals process on asylum,” he said.

“We believe that the law currently allows the President simply not to admit them into the country. Don’t bring them through the barbed wire. Put them right back on the other side of the fence. Put them right back on the other side of the river, and don’t even start a clock on any kind of process of asylum. Simply say that if you come in illegally, you’re ineligible for any kind of process,” he said, explaining that alone will “short circuit this whole millions of people that are being admitted into the country.”

“So we’re going to have a hearing on that. We’re going to bring in Ken Cuccinelli, who’s been prominent in this space, and I believe he will be our witness, or at least one of our witnesses, and that’ll be next Thursday,” Paul said, describing the goal as looking at “existing immigration legislation that’s already on the books” and examining “what we think President Trump can do with that legislation.”

