Kahn’s Trump Tribute ‘Fighter’ Surpasses 10 Million Views Across Socials in Less than 3 Days

In less than three days of its release, while still retaining the #1 spot on iTunes, the video for Jon Kahn’s smash hit “FIGHTER” has garnered over 10 million views across social media.

The stirring black and white video portrays former President Donald Trump as a man that shows not only his resilience and fight but also a profound love for America and Americans.

The viral success of the song and its video has been buoyed by none other than President Trump himself. He took to his Truth Social platform on Friday and endorsed the song that pays tribute to him, calling it an “unexpected honor.”

Kahn thanked President Trump for being the “FIGHTER America Needs.” When asked about what the takeaway of the song is thus far on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily on Friday, Kahn told host Mike Slater, “to recognize who President Trump really is and what he goes up against and we owe it to him to keep fighting alongside him regardless of what we’re going through in our lives.”

Co-written by veteran hitmaker Chris Wallin, “FIGHTER” has caught the attention of major media players, including the newly crowned King of Late-Night TV, Greg Gutfeld. On Thursday, the Fox News host played a clip of the “Fighter” music video and asked his audience to “make it stay number 1” on the charts.

“It’s called ‘Fighter.’ It’s all over the place. It’s number 1. Listen to it. Make it stay number 1,” said Gutfeld.

On Friday, Forbes published a piece — “A New Song Written About Donald Trump Hits No. 1 On ITunes—Here’s How” — explaining to its audience how “FIGHTER” caught fire and shot up the iTunes sales charts.

