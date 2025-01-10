California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called for an “independent investigation” into why the Santa Ynez Reservoir was offline when the wildfires in the Los Angeles area began.

In a post on X, Newsom also wrote that he was calling for an investigation regarding “the loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants.”

Newsom’s words come after it was reported that the Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades was offline when several wildfires began and was “set to undergo maintenance,” according to the New York Times.

“I am calling for an independent investigation into the loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Sant Ynez Reservoir,” Newsom wrote.

“We need answers to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to fight these catastrophic fires,” Newsom added.

The New York Times reported:

Water for the Pacific Palisades is fed by a 36-inch line that flows by gravity from the larger Stone Canyon Reservoir, said Marty Adams, a former general manager and chief engineer at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. That water line also fills the Santa Ynez Reservoir. Water from the two reservoirs then sustain the water system for the Pacific Palisades, and also pump systems that fill storage tanks that feed higher-elevation homes in the neighborhood. It was unclear whether officials could have brought the reservoir back online before the fire, after forecasters began warning of dangerous wildfire conditions.

According to CalFire, there are currently six active fires; the Palisades Fire, which is eight percent contained and has affected 20,438 acres; the Eaton Fire, which is three percent contained and has affected 13,690 acres; the Kenneth Fire, which is 35 percent contained and has affected 1,000 acres; the Hurst Fire, which is 37 percent contained and has affected 771 acres; the Lidia Fire, which is 75 percent contained and has affected 395 acres; and the Archer Fire, which is zero percent contained and has affected 19 acres.

President-elect Donald Trump has called for Newsom to resign while Los Angeles has been faced with wildfires, stating that it’s “his fault.”