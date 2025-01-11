California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) revealed that firefighters from Mexico were coming to assist with the ongoing Eaton Fire.

In a post on X, Newsom expressed gratefulness for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s “support” as California officials “work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires.” Newsom has received criticism from California residents who have demanded to know what he is going to do in response to the wildfires.

Newsom added that the firefighters coming from Mexico would be “joining more than 10,000 personnel already on the ground.”

“Firefighters from Mexico are en route to the #EatonFire — joining more than 10,000 personnel already on the ground,” Newsom wrote in his post. “California is deeply grateful for President @ClaudiaShein’s support as we work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Newsweek found that Newsom cut $100 million from California’s fire prevention budget in 2024, prior to the Los Angeles area being affected by the wildfires.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) also cut almost $20 million “from the city’s budget for fire services for the current fiscal year.”

According to CalFire, there are currently four active fires. The Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire are the biggest fires. The Palisades Fire, which has affected 23,654 acres and is 11 percent contained, is the largest. The Eaton Fire, which has affected 14,117 acres and is 15 percent contained, is the second largest.

At least six people have reportedly died as a result of the Eaton Fire, according to Fox11 News.