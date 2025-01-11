Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, has publicly called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for “standing around laughing” amid the historic fires that are consuming large swaths of Los Angeles.

On Friday, Durham expressed her frustration in a since-deleted Instagram post — a photo of Newsom sharing a laugh with a group of people during what appeared to be a meeting near the Palisades fire.

“Why is the Governor of C.A standing around laughing like hes at a tailgate???” Durham wrote in the caption of her post, according to a Fox News report.

Her criticism is part of the mounting backlash against Newsom, much of it focusing on the state’s mismanagement of the water supply and other vital matters that are believed to have greatly exacerbated the destruction caused by the fires.

Other stars who have called out Newsom and other California leaders include Mel Gibson, James Woods, Zachary Levi, Sara Foster, Dean Cain, and Adam Corolla.

Newsom has attempted to deflect blame in recent days, appearing on the left-wing Pod Save America podcast in an apparent effort to contain the political fallout.

