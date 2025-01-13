Five hundred Navy SEALs, veterans, and other supporters are planning to march in support of Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth as he appears before senators for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

That morning, his supporters will meet at the Vietnam Memorial Wall at 9 a.m. EST and march to different war memorials, including the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the D.C. War Memorial, and the World War II Memorial, and conclude near Capitol Hill with remarks from military leaders and prominent supporters. Participants will carry American flags as they march.

The march is being organized by Navy SEAL veteran Bill Brown, who also organizes the yearly NYC Seal Swim — which Hegseth, a combat veteran, has taken part of in support of Navy SEALs. Robert Sweetman’s 62romeo organization is co-organizing.

“The SEAL March for Pete Hegseth and attendance at hearing demonstrates strong and unwavering support from the warrior class for Pete Hegseth as he moves forward with his confirmation to become Secretary of Defense,” a press release for the event said.

“These veterans and patriots will be there to show all Senate members that they stand firmly behind Pete, affirming their trust in his leadership and commitment to defending the values they’ve fought for,” it added.

The release notes the march will be a “peaceful, respectful demonstration in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of nonviolent action.”

SEALs and veterans also plan to fill the room where Hegseth’s confirmation hearing is taking place.

The day before, on Monday at noon at the Courtyard Washington in D.C./Foggy Bottom, a smaller group will gather for a Meet & Greet event organized by 62Romeo. Attendees will include Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), and Navy SEAL veterans Bill Brown, Robert Sweetman, Kaj Larsen, Mitch Aguiar, Ian Schinelli, Jeff Gum, and others who have served with Hegseth.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.