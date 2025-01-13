Renters in Los Angeles could face predatory and illegal price gouging following the horrific wildfires that have displaced so many people in both the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena/Altadena.

Even though California has outlawed price gouging in the wake of an emergency disaster, some landlords in the Los Angeles area have already exploited the situation by raising rental prices sometimes high as 80 percent, including one property in Bel Air jumped all the way to $29,500 per month from $15,900 per month. Per Newsweek: