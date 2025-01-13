Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth’s FBI background check came back as “unremarkable,” according to a report on Monday, a day before he appears before the Senate for his confirmation hearing.

According to Punchbowl News, his FBI file was delivered to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MI) and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) late last week.

The outlet reported:

Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.) — the chair and ranking member, respectively — are the only committee members who have viewed Hegseth’s FBI file, which was delivered to the panel late last week. Republicans on SASC who have been briefed say that the report is unremarkable.

In previous weeks, Democrats opposing his nomination had tried to insinuate that Hegseth’s background check by the FBI would be problematic for him.

But Hegseth at the time said he welcomed the background check and even looked forward to it, amid anonymously sourced smears peddled by the mainstream media.

An adviser to Hegseth snarked, “All of the Dems’ hopes and dreams crushed with one word.”

Democrats have openly opposed Hegseth’s nomination, citing anonymous allegations in mainstream media reports about Hegseth allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct, financial mismanagement of veterans organizations, and excessive drinking.

Several dozens of his former colleagues at Fox News and the veterans organizations have gone on the record to refute those allegations, and noted that not one person has come forward to substantiate any of them.

In addition, hundreds of Navy SEALs, veterans and supporters plan to march in Washington, D.C., on the morning of his confirmation hearing, to urge the Senate to support his confirmation, as Breitbart News reported.

While Democrat senators are expected to use his confirmation hearing as a high-profile opportunity to attack him and dredge up those anonymously sourced allegations, he is ultimately expected to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

