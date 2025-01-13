President Joe Biden’s farewell speech to the State Department on Monday will reportedly omit his most serious policy blunders.

The octogenarian is scheduled to give multiple speeches this week during his last seven days in office to frame his presidency as a success.

The planned speaking tour comes after Americans told Gallup they will remember Biden as the second worse president in the history of the republic.

The two policy failures Biden will ignore during Monday’s State Department speech include his deadly Afghan withdrawal, which took the lives of 13 U.S. troops, and the Americans who died at the hands of Hamas in Gaza, Politico Playbook reported on Biden’s speech:

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: We’re told that Biden’s speech at the State Department will lay out his theory of the case for his foreign policy legacy — the accomplishments that, in his mind, should define how these last four years are remembered on the global stage. What he will say: “He will describe how we reclaimed America’s global leadership as a force of stability, put our adversaries in a position of weakness, effectively navigated turbulence around the world and made America stronger at every step,” a senior administration official told Playbook last night. “He will discuss how we have dealt with the challenges and threats America faces and ensured that America — not our adversaries — are in the driver’s seat, best positioned to shape our future, and how he will hand the next administration a stronger hand than he inherited.” … What we’re watching for: Even as he’s unlikely to address the topic in depth, is there any chance that Biden will at least mark a tonal difference when discussing Israel and the war in Gaza, which has become a major source of anger among Democrats? Will he try to narrow the gulf between the things he has reportedly said to his team behind the scenes about the war and his comments in public?

Biden’s Monday speech is one of five planned remarks this week:

Tuesday: Comments about conservation proclamation

Wednesday: Farewell address from the Oval Office

Thursday: Farewell to Department of Defense

Farewell to Department of Defense Friday: Farewell to U.S. Council of Mayors

