West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) on Monday announced his “backyard brawl” economic agenda during his inaugural address, promising to make the Mountain State the “freest” state in the union.

Morrisey, who replaced outgoing Gov. Jim Justice (R), announced his economic agenda to revitalize the Mountain State’s economy.

Morrisey said during his address:

It’s time for West Virginia to become a national leader in economic growth and job creation. Our strategy is clear and bold. We’ll simplify our outdated tax code and cut the state income tax, making it lower than any state that we touch. We are going to put more money back in your pockets. We will streamline government, cutting the red tape that chokes small businesses and deters investment. Our plan will make West Virginia the freest, most dynamic state in the nation. When businesses look for a place to grow, they will see incredible opportunities here in West Virginia.

He continued:

This economic revival is more than just cutting taxes and red tape—it’s about unleashing the full potential of our people. And engaging in spirited economic competition every day. Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky… we’re coming for you! Our path to prosperity starts by making West Virginia the easiest state in America to start and grow a business. We’ll work with all West Virginians and Americans who want to call the Mountain State home to showcase our workforce, resources, and values.

Gov. Morrisey said the state will teach West Virginian children civics and “eliminate the woke virus from schools.”

“That means no more DEI. No more radical agendas. No more brainwashing. No more confusion about the differences between boys and girls,” he charged. “Under my administration, West Virginia schools will be for learning, not social experiments. If there’s one thing I want you to remember from my remarks today, it’s this—we’re going to get government out of your way.”

Morrisey also touted his “backyard brawl” agenda during his gubernatorial campaign.

During an interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention in July, Morrisey called to abolish the state income tax.

He explained, “West Virginia really has an opportunity to lift itself up tremendously. Our standard of living, our educational attainment, drive workforce participation, and I’m an advocate that we can do that while maintaining our West Virginia conservative values.”