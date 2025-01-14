Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the next Secretary of State, will take the globalist foreign policy establishment to task in his opening statement at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Rubio’s remarks, provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of their public release, show him viciously criticizing the globalist elites who have dominated the American foreign policy worldview for the last several decades since the end of the Cold War.

“At the end of World War II, the United States was, in the words of then Secretary Acheson, tasked with creating a world order ‘a free half’ out of chaos ‘without blowing the whole to pieces in the process,’” Rubio will say per the prepared opening statement. “In the decades that followed, the global order they created served us well. For Americans, incomes rose and communities flourished. Alliances emerged in the Indo-Pacific and Europe that led to the emergence of stability, democracy, and prosperity in these regions, and prevented a cataclysmic third world war. And ultimately a wall in Berlin came down and with it, an ‘evil empire.’”

But, once the U.S. won the Cold War and the Berlin Wall came down, Rubio will say, a “dangerous delusion” of grandeur settled into the globalist elites’ mindset: They thought they reached “the end of history” and that a “liberal world order” would overtake national identity.

“Out of the triumphalism of the end of a long Cold War emerged a bi-partisan consensus that we had reached ‘the end of history,’” Rubio will say. “That all the nations of earth would become members of the democratic Western-led community. That a foreign policy that served the national interest could now be replaced by one that served the ‘liberal world order.’ And that all mankind was now destined to abandon national identity, and we would become ‘one human family’ and ‘citizens of the world.’ This wasn’t just a fantasy; it was a dangerous delusion.”

In the next three sentences, Rubio will lay out how this obsession with a new global order for the past few decades has led to trade, immigration, and national security policies that devastated America’s working and middle class.

“Here in America, and in many of the advanced economies across the world, an almost religious commitment to free and unfettered trade at the expense of our national economy, shrunk the middle class, left the working class in crisis, collapsed industrial capacity, and pushed critical supply chains into the hands of adversaries and rivals,” Rubio will say. “An irrational zeal for maximum freedom of movement of people has resulted in a historic mass migration crisis here in America and around the world that threatens the stability of societies and governments. And across the West, governments now censor and even prosecute domestic political opponents, while radical jihadists openly march in the streets and drive vehicles into our people.”

But while the U.S. has receded from using its influence to serve its national interest on the world stage, Rubio will argue other nations have been throwing their weight around. Rubio specifically aggressively will call out China. But he also will call out bad actors in the Western Hemisphere and Iran, North Korea, and Russia, who he will argue are all wielding this “postwar global order” structure as a “weapon” against the United States.

“While America far too often continued to prioritize the ‘global order’ above our core national interests, other nations continued to act the way countries always have and always will, in what they perceive to be in their best interest,” Rubio will say. “And instead of folding into the post-Cold War global order, they have manipulated it to serve their interest at the expense of ours. We welcomed the Chinese Communist Party into this global order. And they took advantage of all its benefits. But they ignored all its obligations and responsibilities. Instead, they have lied, cheated, hacked, and stolen their way to global superpower status, at our expense. In our very own hemisphere, despots and narco-terrorists take advantage of open borders to drive mass migration, traffic women and children, and flood our communities with fentanyl and violent criminals. And in Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang, dictators sow chaos and instability and align with and fund radical terror groups, then hide behind their veto power at the United Nations and the threat of nuclear war. The postwar global order is not just obsolete; it is now a weapon being used against us.”

Rubio will then argue that the United States faces a “moment,” a challenge similar to the immediate post-World War II timeframe, now in which the U.S. must “confront the single greatest risk of geopolitical instability and generational global crisis in the lifetime of anyone alive here today.”

“Eight decades later, we are called to create a free world out of chaos once again,” Rubio will say. “This will not be easy. And it will be impossible without a strong and confident America that engages in the world, putting our core national interests above all else once again. Just four years ago we saw the beginnings of what that would look like. During President Trump’s first term, American strength was a deterrent to our adversaries and gave us leverage in diplomacy. There were no new wars, ISIS was eviscerated, Soleimani was dead, the historic Abraham Accords were born, and Americans were safer as a result.”

Rubio then will say that Trump returns to the White House “with an unmistakable mandate from the voters” which is they want a “strong America” that is “engaged in the world” but “guided by a clear objective, to promote peace abroad, and security and prosperity here at home.”

“That is the promise President Trump was elected to keep,” Rubio will say. “And if I am confirmed, keeping that promise will be the core mission of the United States Department of State. Tragically, horrifying atrocities and unimaginable human suffering can be found on virtually every continent. And I am certain that today I will be asked about the array of programs and activities the Department of State carries out to address them. As a nation founded on the revolutionary truth that ‘all men are created equal’ with rights that come not from man but from God, we will never be indifferent to the suffering of our fellow man. But ultimately, under President Trump, the top priority of the United States Department of State must be and will be the United States.”

Rubio will conclude by detailing the three questions he says will guide all of Trump’s administration’s foreign policy decisions: “Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?”

Rubio’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.