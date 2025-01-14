Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) reportedly announced that she will be supporting Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, to be confirmed.

In a video posted to X by the Trump War Room, Ernst was heard talking about how she would “be supporting” Hegseth to be confirmed to serve as the Secretary of Defense. Ernst’s words come as she has previously met with Hegseth on several occasions.

“He was adequately able to answer all of my questions,” Ernst said. “He pointed out all of the woke issues at the Pentagon. And, I think we’re at a point where now we can start moving forward.”

“I have breaking news, Simon, I figured you would ask this,” Ernst said when asked if Hegseth had her vote. “So, yes, I will be supporting President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.”

Breitbart News’s Sean Moran previously reported that on Monday, Ernst had revealed that the conversations between her and Hegseth had “led to progress on issues” regarding auditing the Pentagon and combatting sexual assault in the military, among others.

Ernst has previously faced criticism and denied that she was “behind a campaign on Capitol Hill” to tank Hegseth’s nomination and take the job for herself.

In an interview with Philip Wegmann, a White House correspondent for RealClearPolitics, Ernst stated that she did not “have a campaign against Pete.”

Since being nominated by Trump to serve as Secretary of Defense, Hegseth has faced several smears launched against him. One smear against Hegseth came over claims that his “tattoos were linked to white supremacy,” when they were “related to his Christian faith.”

Another smear centered around “a report on 2017 allegations from a woman” who claimed that Hegseth had raped her. The police report “showed there was no evidence of rape, and surveillance video contradicted the woman’s account,” and Hegseth ended up not facing charges.

Another smear came after the New York Times “published an angry email” that Hegseth had received from his mom. In the email, Hegseth’s mom accused him of “mistreating women,” and she later apologized for what she had written.