First lady Jill Biden expressed disappointment in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) role in pushing President Joe Biden out of the presidential election.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Jill Biden spoke about how the Bidens and the Pelosis had been friends for 50 years,” adding that Pelosi’s role in pushing Joe Biden to exit the presidential race had been on her “mind a lot lately.”

Pelosi’s role in pushing the president out came after his lackluster debate performance against President-elect Donald Trump on June 27. In response to Joe Biden’s performance at the debate, several donors and Democrat officials called for Biden to exit the race.

“We were friends for 50 years,” Jill Biden told the outlet. “It was disappointing.”

Breitbart News previously reported that in an interview with Jonathan Freedland from the Guardian, Pelosi revealed that she had not spoken to the president since she had advised him not to run for president again. Pelosi added that she had the “greatest respect” for Biden.

Prior to Joe Biden revealing in July that he was exiting the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee, Pelosi had stated that it was “up to” him to decide to stay in the race.