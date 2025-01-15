Watch: John Ratcliffe Confirmation Hearing for Director of CIA

John Ratcliffe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a confirmation hearing for his appointment to become director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday, January 15.
Ratcliffe, who previously served as President-elect Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence in his first administration, now looks to head the nation’s most infamous intelligence agency if confirmed.
A flurry of hearings are being held this week of Trump’s cabinet nominees ahead of his inauguration on January 20, with Pete Hegseth testifying already on Tuesday and other nominees including Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Doug Burgrum, and Lee Zeldin testifying throughout the week.
