Watch Live: Joe Biden Delivers Farewell Address to the Nation

Joe Biden delivers a final address to the nation as his presidency draws to a close on Wednesday, January 15.

Biden released a farewell letter earlier Wednesday, congratulating himself by claiming he leaves the White House with America “stronger, more prosperous, and more secure.”

Biden embarrassingly was forced out of seeking re-election in the 2024 presidential contest that was ultimately won by his nemesis, Donald Trump, and leaves the Oval Office under a cloud of shame after granting his son, Hunter Biden, an unprecedented blanket pardon covering years of possible misdeeds.