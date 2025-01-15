Watch Live: Marco Rubio Confirmation Hearing for Secretary of State

Sen. Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a confirmation hearing for him to become Secretary of State on Wednesday, January 15.

If confirmed, Rubio would run the State Department in President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration.

A flurry of hearings are being held this week of Trump’s cabinet nominees ahead of his inauguration on January 20, with Pete Hegseth testifying already on Tuesday and other nominees including Pam Bondi, John Ratcliffe, Kristi Noem, Doug Burgrum, and Lee Zeldin testifying throughout the week.