Watch Live: Doug Burgum Confirmation Hearing for Secretary of the Interior

Doug Burgum testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in a confirmation hearing to become the Secretary of the Interior on Thursday, January 16.
Burgum, the former governor of North Dakota, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to replace current Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
A flurry of hearings are being held this week of Trump’s cabinet nominees ahead of his inauguration on January 20, with Pete Hegseth testifying on Tuesday and other nominees including Pam Bondi, John Ratcliffe, Kristi Noem, and Lee Zeldin testifying throughout the week.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.