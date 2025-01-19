Trump to Visit California Friday; Breitbart News Leads Coverage of Wildfires

President-elect Donald Trump told tens of thousands of supporters at a rally in Washington, DC, on the eve of his Inauguration on Sunday that he intends to devote his first presidential visit to the California wildfires on Friday.

Trump said:

Tonight, I also want to send our love to everyone affected by the wildfires raging in California. We are praying for you all. We love you all. We will be there soon. I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and get it moving back. We will get some of the best builders in the world to get it moving back. I also want to pay my respects to the great people of North Carolina. You know, I won it every single time, and [they] have been treated badly. FEMA almost did not know it existed. And we are going to get North Carolina rocking and rolling, okay? They have been treated badly as a state. Together, we will rebuild Los Angeles better and more beautiful than ever before. We will get it going. We have the best builders in the world. In 2028, the Los Angeles Olympics will be one of the great sporting events and patriotic celebrations in history. Because of the wildfires, they are going to do a special job. They are going to do something very special on the Olympics.

Breitbart News has led the world in coverage of the wildfires, with correspondents who physically live in the affected communities, both in the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Pasadena. Networks such as ABC, CBS, Sky News, and others have used Breitbart News coverage or reporting in their own reporting on the fires.

Trump also visited California after previous disasters. He has criticized the state’s approach to forestry management.

