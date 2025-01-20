The U.S. Senate confirmed Marco Rubio to serve as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state – the first cabinet pick approved for the new administration.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Rubio in a 99-0 vote, with his former colleagues voicing no opposition to the appointment. The vote came one week after Rubio appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he previously served as a senior member. Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) said that Rubio had a “flawless” performance before the committee. During the hearing, Rubio set his sights on China, calling the regime the “most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever confronted,” urging the United States to push back more heavily on China’s global influence.

“The 21st Century will be defined by what happens between the United States and China,” Rubio told the committee.

“They have elements that the Soviet Union never possessed,” Rubio added, per CBS News. “They are a technological adversary and competitor, an industrial competitor, an economic competitor, a geopolitical competitor, a scientific competitor now — in every realm. It is an extraordinary challenge.”

Rubio also reiterated his support of President Trump’s “America First” agenda, specifically on Greenland and Chinese influence over the Panama Canal.

With Rubio out of the Senate, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to fill his seat until the midterm elections of 2026.

“Talk is cheap. We need people that have demonstrated fidelity to these principles with their actions. So that is why today, I’m proud to announce that I am selecting our Attorney General Ashley [Moody to] serve as our next U.S. senator,” DeSantis announced last week, adding that “appointments like these are more significant than ever.”

“This is a time for action and a time for Washington, DC to deliver results to the American people. There are no more excuses for Republicans. We can’t choose the easy path here. We must be able to do what it takes make the hard decisions necessary to usher in a revival of the American experiment,” DeSantis concluded.

