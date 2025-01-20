‘He’s Back’ — TIME Magazine Salutes Donald Trump’s Return

Out with the old, in with the new. TIME magazine has saluted President Donald Trump by putting him on the cover of it latest edition in honor of his return to the epicenter of public life in America.

Of course, there is no shortage of his supporters who would argue he never really left.

Trump is seen clearing President Joe Biden’s belongings from the desk in the Oval Office with a single sweep of his arm in the inauguration edition while sending the octogenarian’s aviator glasses flying into oblivion at the same time.

The image comes with the simple honorific: “He’s Back.”

The magazine previewed the new cover in a post on X on Sunday, touting its story titled “Donald Trump’s Disruption is back.”

The illustrated TIME cover is the fourth for the magazine by artist Tim O’Brien, who has previously depicted Trump either seated at or floating above the famous resolute desk, as the NY Post notes.

The article calls the incoming 47th commander-in-chief “an unpredictable force for change” and concedes, “Whatever one thinks of him, he has altered America in ways unimaginable a decade ago.”

In December, the magazine named Trump its annual “Person of the Year.”

RELATED: We Are SO Back! Trump Gives Remarks After Being Named Time’s 2024 “Person of the Year”

That effort drew sneers, disbelief and canceled subscriptions from readers who supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the election a few weeks earlier, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year in 2016, as well, after his upset victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.