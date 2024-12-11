Report: Donald Trump to Be Named TIME Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ Again

President-elect Donald Trump is slated to be named TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year,” according to a report.

According to Politico, which cited three anonymous individuals familiar with the plans, Trump will “celebrate the unveiling of the cover” Thursday morning by ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange.

Other individuals who were in the running for the magazine’s “Person of the Year” include Vice President Kamala Harris, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, X owner Elon Musk, Russian economist Yulia Navalnaya, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, podcast legend Joe Rogan, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg.

Trump was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year in 2016, as well, after his upset victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

TIME, detailing its shortlist of nominees, had this to say about Trump:

In a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump won the 2024 election. He has reshaped the American electorate, activating young male voters who propelled him to a decisive victory that saw him win the popular vote for the first time and turn every swing state red. Trump’s remarkable victory comes after he lost the 2020 election to Biden and repeatedly refused to accept the results. His 2024 win is history-making in multiple ways: he will be the oldest President in U.S. history, and he was convicted earlier this year by a New York jury of 34 counts of fraud, making him the first convicted felon to be elected President. During his 2024 campaign, he identified the economy and the border as his top priorities. He’s promised to implement tariffs on America’s top trading partners—Mexico, Canada, and China—once he takes office, worrying economists, and has announced several controversial Cabinet appointments. Trump was previously named TIME’s Person of the Year in 2016, the year he won the presidency for the first time.

In 2020, President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named as the magazine’s Person of the Year, followed by Musk in 2021, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2022, and pop star Taylor Swift in 2023.

TIME will officially announce the Person of the Year Thursday morning, December 12.