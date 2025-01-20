President-elect Donald Trump recently announced the appointment of Space Force veteran and former fighter pilot Matthew Lohmeier as Air Force under secretary the same day Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin left the building for the last time.

Although the timing may have been a coincidence, the move highlights the massive change about to be ushered in at the Pentagon under incoming Trump administration.

Lohmeier was fired from his job as a squadron commander in May 2021 under the Biden administration after he published a book in May of that year criticizing Marxism taking hold in the United States military and discussed it on a podcast.

Lohmeier had said on the podcast, “The diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we are receiving in the military … is rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism.”

Lohmeier’s comments put him directly at odds with the Biden administration’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

He was fired by Space Force Command Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting — who is still in the position. Current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown was the chief of staff of the Air Force at the time Lohmeier was fired.

Biden’s defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, made diversity his top priority during the first year of his tenure.

He appointed the department’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion adviser, stood up a counter-extremism working group that seemed aimed at Trump-supporting conservatives, and eliminated restrictions on transgender individuals serving in the military.

He also fired more than 8,000 troops who did not want to take the COVID vaccine — a move that effectively targeted many troops who opposed the vaccine based on religious or personal liberty concerns.

Austin in a self-congratulatory move posted on social media of him leaving the building to a “clap out” — where Pentagon staff lined the halls as he walked out for the last time as defense secretary.

Now, Lohmeier, an Air Force Academy graduate and former fighter pilot, will be in position to undo the woke policies in the Air Force that took root during the Obama administration and festered throughout the military under the radar since then.

President Trump announced Lohmeier’s appointment on Friday, posting on Truth Social:

I am pleased to announce that Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier will be the next United States Under Secretary of the Air Force. Matt is a former fighter pilot, and Space Force Squadron Commander, who has devoted his life to serving our Great Nation. He is a proud graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating “woke” policies that have destroyed our Military, and make our Country STRONG AGAIN. Congratulations Matthew!

Trump has vowed to fire woke generals, making their fates unclear.

Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth — who is all but certain to be confirmed after locking down the minimum 50 votes in the Senate — said at his confirmation hearing after being asked whether Brown would be removed from his position.

“Every single senior officer will be reviewed based on meritocracy, standards, lethality and commitment to lawful orders,” he said.

Hegseth has said his focus will be on restoring the focus on war fighting skills and standards, and get rid of the woke policies that has eroded the military’s readiness.

