Donald Trump to Declare National Energy Emergency to Lower Energy Prices

President-elect Donald Trump will reportedly declare a national energy emergency to boost American energy production and lower energy prices.

Politico wrote that an incoming administration official said that the soon-to-be 47th president will sign a series of executive orders to speed up energy development.

“The rationale for this national energy emergency is that high costs of energy are unnecessary. They are by design. It is a cause of policy. We can address that,” the official told reporters ahead of Monday’s inauguration.

In contrast to Trump’s planned move, outgoing President Joe Biden used many national emergency declarations, the Defense Production Act, which grants the president wartime powers, to increase production of green energy.

The executive orders will likely address developing critical minerals that industries need to manufacture batteries and other high-tech products, which is viewed as a way to reduce reliance on countries such as China.

The Trump administration official continued, “Critical minerals are so crucial to our national security. They are the building blocks of so much of our technology, and that’s incorporated within the definition of energy here and energy abundance and the natural resources that these executive orders will unlock again.”

The official stated that the moves will also roll back Biden policies to boost green energy and move the country away from fossil fuel development. This includes ending vehicle fuel economy standards, ending energy efficiency mandates on consumer goods such as gas stoves and dishwashers.

For instance, one Biden rule sought to require that a majority of new cards sold sold in the U.S. are electric vehicles or hybrids by 2032.

Democrats, including Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) have argued that America is in a clean energy “arms race” with China; Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent noted that China is projected to build 100 coal fired plants this year. He explained.

Sen. Wyden, just so we can frame this for everyone in the room, China will build a 100 new coal plants this year. There is not a clean energy race, there is an energy race. China will build ten nuclear plants this year, that is not solar. I am in favor of building more nuclear plants and I would note that the IRA, as scored by the CBO, is wildly out of control of spending on the upside.

Trump has said he aims to cut gasoline prices during his first year in office.

“The president is taking these actions as soon as possible here on day one so that we can lower prices as soon as possible for the American people,” the official remarked.