Watch Live: Supporters Rally Outside D.C. Jail After Trump Pardons J6ers

Demonstrators rally outside the Central Detention Facility, also known as the D.C. Jail, after President Donald Trump pardoned and commuted thousands sentences of of participants in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of around 1,500 protesters involved in the January 6 riot after referring to them as “hostages” and “political prisoners” at times on Inauguration Day.

Former President Joe Biden announced preemptive pardons for Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 committee on Monday as one of his last acts, as well as blanket pardons for multiple members of his own family.