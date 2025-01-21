Trump on Woke Episcopal Priestess at National Prayer Service: ‘Not too Exciting’

President Donald Trump briefly reacted to the woke Episcopal priestess who delivered remarks at the National Prayer Service, using the opportunity to assert that many LGBTQ people — including children — “fear for their lives.”

Reporters caught up with Trump as he returned to the White House, asking the president what he thought of the service.

“What did you think?” Trump asked back. “Did you like it? Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting, was it?”

The question came after an anti-Trump Episcopal bishop of Washington, DC, — Mariann Budde — used her platform at the National Prayer Service to go on a woke rant, prompting looks from Vice President JD Vance.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde said, asserting that there are LGBTQ individuals, including children, who now “fear for their lives.”

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives,” she claimed before pleading for mercy on illegal immigrants as well.

During her remarks, she claimed that the “vast majority of them [illegal immigrants] are not criminals.”

She continued:

And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.

WATCH:

As Breitbart News reported, Budde has a history of anti-Trump rhetoric:

Budde has a history of attacking Trump. After St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is one of Budde’s churches, was set ablaze during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, Trump walked over to the church and posed in front of it with his bible. At the time, Budde expressed outrage over Trump but not the fire that reportedly inflicted $20,000 in damages. … In June 2020, she also told ABC News, “I’ve given up speaking to President Trump,” adding “we need to replace President Trump.”