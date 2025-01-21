President Donald Trump on Day One of his second administration stripped former National Security Adviser John Bolton of his security clearance over the publishing of his tell-all memoir detailing his time in the Trump administration.

Trump on Monday evening signed an executive order that read:

National security is also damaged by the publication of classified information. Former National Security Advisor John R. Bolton published a memoir for monetary gain after he was terminated from his White House position in 2019. The book was rife with sensitive information drawn from his time in government. The memoir’s reckless treatment of sensitive information undermined the ability of future presidents to request and obtain candid advice on matters of national security from their staff. Publication also created a grave risk that classified material was publicly exposed. To remedy these abuses of the public trust, this Order directs the revocation of any active or current security clearances held by: (i) the former intelligence officials who engaged in misleading and inappropriate political coordination with the 2020 Biden presidential campaign; and (ii) John R. Bolton.

Trump also revoked the security clearances of the 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop Russian disinformation — which was used as justification to suppress reports about it just days before the 2020 presidential election.

Bolton served as Trump’s third national security adviser, after Gen. (Ret.) Mike Flynn and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) H.R. McMaster.

He was known for his hawkish views, but Trump has said he liked having him in the room with foreign officials because it scared them.

Flynn called the executive order “exceptional.”

Exceptional executive order…the 51 signers of the fake Russian collusion bullshit Hunter Biden letter AND former NSA John Bolton (for leaking inappropriately classified material) will all lose their clearances and hopefully their livelihoods. They lied to the American people causing untold mayhem for the United States of America. Losing their clearances should only be the beginning of their punishment.

